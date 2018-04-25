Teen Falls To Death From Fourth Floor Of Sealed South Delhi Pub The incident occurred at 12 noon in the prominent South Delhi location, Hauz Khas Village. Passer-by noticed the boy fall off the building followed by a loud noise, police said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The boy fell from a pub - 'Village Deck', which, according to sources, was shut after the MCD sealing New Delhi: An unidentified boy, appeared to have been in mid-20s, died after falling from a pub on the fourth floor of a building in Hauz Khas Village on Tuesday. The building was allegedly closed during the sealing drive, police said.



"Within few seconds, a crowd assembled at the place and found a youth lying on the road and pools of blood spread all over the place," an eyewitness said.



The boy fell from a pub called 'Village Deck', which, according to sources, was shut after the MCD sealing in October last year.



Some passers-by captured the incident on their mobile phones and a girl was seen approaching the Police Control Room to inform them.



"Taking the sensitivity of the place, a police team, along with Crime Branch officials, dog squad and forensic experts reached there within 15 minutes after the incident," a police officer said.



Police looked at CCTV footage of buildings nearby to ascertain if the boy fell accidentally or committed suicide.



"We have found a wallet from his pocket containing cash. There was no identity card found from the deceased," the official said.



He also added that police team recovered some injections on the top of the building as well as from the boy's pocket.



Police officials allege the youth could have gone to the top of building that was shut, to inject drugs of some kind.



