Engineer's Wife Dies After His Lover Allegedly Spikes Drink In Delhi

The techie's wife was offered spiked oranne juice by his lover. (Representational)

A 32-year-old Delhi engineer, who allegedly killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend, has been arrested, the police said today.

"Rahul Kumar Mishra, 32, and Padma Tiwari,33, were arrested on Wednesday after they admitted their involvement in killing of Pooja Rai, 26, during sustained interrogation," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

The techie's wife, an executive in a multi-nation firm, had suspicions about her husband's relationship with the woman, who he had known since school.

"The man's girlfriend visited his wife on the pretext of collecting her resume. She had two packets of juice with her. She asked her to fetch a glass of water. When she left, the woman spiked the juice and offered it to her. After drinking the juice, she complained of uneasiness, started vomiting and tried to leave the house but woman overpowered her and hit her head on the floor several times until she died," the police said.

The accused had also planted a fake letter to paint the murder as suicide.

The autopsy report of the deceased on April 27 suggested that the cause of death was homicide and that raised suspicions about the accused.

The Call Details Record (CDR) of the woman, her husband and his girlfriend also indicated that they were regularly in contact with each other, the officer added. After several rounds of interrogation both the accused confessed to their crime, he said.

