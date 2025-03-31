US Man Spiked Co-Worker's Coca-Cola With Super Glue, Arrested

A criminal complaint has been filed against Joseph Ross, who is accused of contaminating his coworker's soda with superglue while working at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The complaint states that Ross allegedly added cyanoacrylate, a chemical adhesive, to a coworker's drink, seemingly with the intent to cause bodily harm, the People reported.

According to the complaint, the victim, identified as JH, reported the incident to police during a foot patrol at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exhibition Center on the same day. "JH informed officers that approximately two to three weeks ago, she suspected her beverages at her desk had been tampered with."

She detected the contamination due to a strong chemical odour and taste. "After consuming the beverages, she fell ill," the complaint states, emphasizing that she had not given anyone permission to alter her drinks.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Ross wearing latex gloves while squeezing a liquid from a small tube with a white nozzle into a Coke can before leaving the office.

During an interview with Lt. Rehbein on March 20 at around 5:20 p.m., Ross admitted to putting a supplement in his colleague's Coca-Cola.

A subsequent search of Ross' office led officers to uncover clear protective gloves wrapped around a blue plastic cap and a container of Gorilla Super Glue.

Following the discovery, Ross was arrested and taken to the Criminal Justice Facility for processing.

If convicted of this Class I felony, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months.