Tanzanian Woman Killed Kenyan Neighbour In Delhi Over A Beer Bottle: Cops

A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a Kenyan woman, who was her neighbour, in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area after an argument between the two over lending a bottle of beer, police said.

The accused was identified as Jasmine, a native of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, they added.

According to the police, the body of Annie, a Kenyan national, with stab wounds on the chest was found from her rented accommodation in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area at around 8 pm on Wednesday night.

During investigation, several people, including citizens of Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria, were questioned, the police said.

"The call records of over 25 mobile phones and CCTV footage were analysed after which Jasmine, who lives in a flat opposite to the deceased's flat on the same floor of the building, was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that two days ago, she had asked Annie for a bottle of beer, which she had denied. Thereafter, an argument between the two had erupted, following which she stabbed Annie, the DCP said.

A big kitchen knife and the clothes the accused was wearing at the time of the incident were seized from her house, the police said.