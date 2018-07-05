In Delhi, Tantrik Arrested Allegedly For Raping Woman

Acting on a tip-off the police laid a trap in Aman Vihar and arrested. (Representational)

A tantrik was arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of curing her in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said today.

The accused, identified as Mohd Usman, is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and was arrested from Aman Vihar on Wednesday, Rajendra Singh Sagar, additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.

On April 23, the woman had filed a complaint that the accused lured her to visit Ajmer, Rajasthan on the pretext of curing her and he allegedly raped her, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid in Aman Vihar where the accused had come to meet one of his contacts to collect money so that he could leave Delhi, they said.

Subsequently, the police nabbed him, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he has been performing black magic for the last 11-12 years, they said.