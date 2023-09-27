Suspended Delhi Teacher Threatens Official Who Began Probe Against Him: Cops

One pistol was recovered from the suspended teacher possession, officials said. (Representational)

A 49-year-old suspended teacher was arrested for allegedly threatening a deputy director in the education department who initiated a departmental inquiry against him, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

On Sunday, the complainant, deputy director in education department, had reached the Najafgarh police station. He alleged that Sunil came to his home with a pistol to threaten him, but he was not present there, a senior police officer said.

A departmental inquiry was initiated against Kumar on the complaint of the director. His tenant met Sunil whom he showed a pistol and threatened that his life was ruined due to him and he will kill him as and when he comes in front of him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police raided the house of Kumar and arrested him when he was trying to flee out of Delhi. One pistol was recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

