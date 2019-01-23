Suspecting Infidelity, Husband Hires 3 Man To Stalk Wife In Delhi

The police said that women's husband has been asked to join the investigation. (Representational)

Three men were arrested after a 34-year-old woman complained that they were stalking her for the past few days in Khan Market area, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Hemant Aggarwal, Babar Ali and Amit Kumar, told police that they were hired by the woman's husband to keep an eye on her as he suspected she was having an extra-marital affair.

The woman lodged a complaint at Tughlak Road police station on Monday, following which a team went to the spot and nabbed the accused.

The couple was married for 11 years and fought frequently as the woman's husband suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, he said.

Her husband has been asked to join the investigation, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.