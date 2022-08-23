Supreme Court Orders Moving Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Out Of Tihar Jail

Sukesh Chandrashekhar faces charges of extortion, money laundering and cheating several people.

The Supreme Court today ordered that alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife be moved from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in the city.

A bench of Justices SR Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order on a plea filed by Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of extortion, money laundering and cheating several people.

"Having considered the materials on the record and also having regard to the order made on June 17, 2022, this court is of the opinion that in terms of the statement made by the respondent on June 23, 2022, the petitioners should be shifted to Mandoli jail. It is accordingly ordered," the bench said.

The Supreme Court said the petitioners be shifted to Mandoli jail within a week.

"This is an order for both," the bench said orally.



