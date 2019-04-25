Student Killed As Speeding Car Loses Control On Delhi's Signature Bridge: Cops

The student was driving when the accident happened. (FILE PHOTO)

A second-year college student in Delhi was killed on the capital's Signature Bridge after his speeding car lost control early on Thursday, police said. Three others inside the car were injured in the accident.

The accident happened at 4 am when the victim identified as Mohit, a BA second year student, had visited at an eatery in Shahdara with his three friends in a car.

"Mohit and his friends gave advance order and went for a joyride towards Signature Bridge. When they reached midway the bridge, their speeding car lost control and hit a divider," a senior police officer said.

"A motorist informed the local police and all the occupants of the car were taken to a hospital. A resident of Ashok Nagar, Mohit was declared brought dead, while his friends, Vishal, Rishabh and one other are undergoing treatment," he said, adding that the condition of Rishabh is said to be critical.

Mohit was driving when the accident happened, he added.

