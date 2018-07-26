Stomachs, Bladders Of Girls In Delhi Starvation Case Were Empty: Doctors

The girls, aged eight, four and two were brough dead to the hospital (File)

The three minor sisters who were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area were "visibly malnourished" when they were brought to a hospital, and the autopsy showed that their "stomachs were empty" as if they had not eaten for over a week, doctors said.

The girls, aged eight, four and two, were brought to the LBS Hospital in Mayur Vihar by their mother and a friend at around 1 pm on Tuesday. The hospital authorities later declared them brought dead.

"The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday evening itself, and it was over by 6:30 pm. On Wednesday, they wanted a review, so chemical toxicology was also suggested. And, therefore, a medical board was set up and a second autopsy was conducted at the GTB Hospital," Medical Superintendent of LBS Hospital Dr Amita Saxena said.

Asked what the forensic experts found after the post-mortem, she said, "There were no injury marks. It looked like a typical case of malnutrition, with dishevelled, monkey-like faces and no trace of fat in the bodies."

"The stomach, bladder and rectum were found empty," she said about the post-mortem.

Mr Saxena said the experts did not suspect any foul play, as there was "no food in the stomach. It was as if they they had not eaten anything for 8-9 days".

"We wanted a second opinion and be doubly sure, so a second autopsy was done at the GTB Hospital," she said.

"The deaths of these children is tragic and painful," she said.