Speeding BMW Crashes Into Divider In Delhi, Boy's Head Hits Dashboard

A two-seater BMW Z4 speeding near Delhi Gate, crashed into a divider, with the car's bumper and bonnet crushed by the impact. A boy in class 6 - the co-passenger - was injured in the accident after his head hit the dashboard.

The car was driven by a 20-year-old man, Sukhwinder Singh, who underwent a medical examination to determine if he was drunk or not. The driver is a resident of east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and had picked the boy up from school, the police said.

The post-crash visuals show the BMW's front bumper, and bonnet damaged due to the impact and the rods in the divider's railing piercing through the bonnet. The car skidded off the road and landed on the divider.

Cops were at the spot and other vehicles on the road slowed down to witness what happened. The incident took place close to the iconic 'Delhi Gate' on the road leading toward ITO, just ahead of the Arun Jaitely Cricket stadium.

The car was registered in the of Aas Mohammad alias Ashu Pehlwan, who the police said has been "exiled from Delhi for two years" and is prohibited from entering the national capital. The police said the man had been involved in many cases before. The police are investigating the CCTV footage and gathering more details about the car involved in the incident.