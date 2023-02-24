Son Of Delhi Cop Who Was Killed By Thief To Be Appointed Sub-Inspector

ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena bravely confronted the snatcher, despite injuries.

The son of Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal Meena, who was stabbed while nabbing a snatcher and later succumbed to injuries, will be appointed a sub-inspector in the force on compassionate grounds, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, to appoint Deepak Meena, son of Shambhu Dayal Meena, as an SI.

"The LG invoked his powers u/r 30 of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 and relaxed the prescribed criterion to facilitate the appointment of Deepak Meena, and approved the recommendations of the Police Commissioner for such relaxation," a Raj Niwas official said.

In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and owing to the financial hardship that his family would have faced, since he was the sole bread winner of his family and in consideration of exemplary courage shown by the late Shri Meena in discharge of his duties, the LG directed the Police Commissioner to appoint Deepak Meena to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police.

The LG in his order has noted that "the act of bravery and valour shown by the Late ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, who sacrificed his life in line of duty, needs to be acknowledged, as he has set an example to the entire police force."

ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, aged 57, was posted in west district's Mayapuri police station.

While on duty, he received a complaint from a lady about snatching of her husband's mobile phone. He rushed to the spot and after the woman identified the accused, he overpowered the 24-year-old snatcher.

When the policeman was taking the accused to the police station, he suddenly pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked Meena multiple times.

Meena bravely confronted the snatcher, despite injuries, and apprehended the accused.

He did not let the criminal escape till the necessary support team reached the police station, the official said.

He succumbed to his injuries on January 8, an official said.

Sanjana, the wife of Shambhu Dayal Meena, submitted an application for the appointment of her son Deepak Meena as Delhi Police SI on compassionate grounds.

The Delhi Police examined the matter and contended that according to the standing order relating to the appointment of a Sub-Inspector by direct recruitment, Deepak Meena was short of some physical requirements.

Police Commissioner Arora sought approval of the LG for relaxation of rules for Deepak Meena's appointment. The request has been approved by the LG, paving the way for Deepak Meena's appointment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)