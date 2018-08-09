Somnath Bharti Tells Court Matrimonial Dispute With Wife Settled

The court was told that Somnath Bharti and his wife want to live together peacefully (File)

The Delhi High Court was today informed that AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and his wife have settled the matrimonial dispute between them through mediation.

When Mr Bharti urged the court to quash the criminal case lodged against him by his wife Lipika Mitra, Justice R K Gauba asked him to wait for some time so that his spouse and two minor children were comfortably settled in the house with him.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 7 next year and stayed the proceedings in the trial court.

The court was hearing a plea by Mr Bharti seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him by his wife for the alleged offences of attempt to murder, harassment cheating, criminal intimidation, causing miscarriage without the woman's consent, causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.

"Let the dust settle. Let's wait for sometime. Let her (wife) and the children be comfortable. First comes the comfort of the wife and children, then rest," the court said.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Mr Bharti, told the court that the AAP leader and his wife had participated in the mediation and they have settled their dispute.

He said they wanted to live together peacefully along with their children.

Asked by the judge whether Mr Bharti and Ms Mitra were living together, the couple, who was present in the court, replied in affirmative.

The court issued notice and sought response of Ms Mitra and Delhi Police on the former Delhi law minister's plea.

The investigators had on April 5, 2016 filed a charge sheet before the trial court in the case, claiming that the woman had alleged that Mr Bharti had endangered the life of an unborn child she was carrying by unleashing his dog on her.

The MLA from Malviya Nagar assembly, who was granted bail in October 2015 after being in jail for eight days, had denied the allegations.

Ms Mitra had on June 10, 2015 filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015 for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.

The AAP leader was arrested in the wee hours of September 29, 2015 after the Supreme Court had ordered him to surrender.

The trial court had granted bail to Mr Bharti observing that he was no longer required for investigation and since he was a member of Delhi Assembly, there was no ground of apprehension that he may flee.

