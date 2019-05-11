Delhi Police Stop Man From Committing Suicide Near Signature Bridge

A Delhi police van traced the man near Delhi's Signature Bridge (File Photo)

Swift action by the Delhi Police prevented a man from committing suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river in Delhi, officials said Saturday.

According to police, at around 11.20 pm on Friday, a man named Omi approached a Police Control Room (PCR) van of north east zone at its base point.

He told them that his brother Rajender had a quarrel with some family members and in a fit of rage had gone towards Wazirabad to commit suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river, they said.

The PCR van searched the spot and traced the man near the Signature Bridge, a senior police officer said, adding that they managed to convince the man to not commit suicide.

