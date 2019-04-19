Biker Dies After Metal Wire On Delhi's Signature Bridge Pierces Chest

Signature Bridge: On-going construction work at the bridge had loosened the metal wire (File Photo)

A 25-year-old biker died at Delhi's Signature Bridge Thursday after a metal wire pierced his chest, police said on Friday. The biker's body was found by a passerby lying near the divider of the bridge. The passerby promptly informed the police.

On-going construction work at the bridge had loosened the metal wire, reported news agency IANS.

"We have registered a case of death due to negligence," Deputy Commissioner of Police AK Thakur said, quoted by IANS.

According to police, the biker was on his way back home to Wazirabad.

The first reported bike accident occurred at the Signature Bridge just days after it had been inaugurated by the Delhi government in November last year.

Chandrashekhar, one of the medical students, died in the first bike accident at Delhi's Signature Bridge (File Photo)

Two medical students had died after their bike rammed the side of the bridge at high speed.

The biker's foot was caught in a stray wire dangling from a streetlight, which resulted in the bikers falling from the bridge at a height of around 30 feet.

Police suspect the two were trying to take a selfie while riding the KTM Duke bike.

Just a day after the accident involving the two medical students, another biker died. He, along with his 17-year-old cousin, were on the bike which skidded on the bridge and hit the divider.

The cousin, who survived the accident, said that while both of them were wearing helmets, his brother's helmet flew off before their bike hit the divider.

The thrill of taking daring selfies at the Signature Bridge has become a headache for the Delhi government (File Photo)

Along with rash driving, the thrill of taking daring selfies at the bridge has become a headache for the Delhi government. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had directed authorities to develop and designate safe selfie points at the bridge.

"We did not expect that there would be such a craze around this bridge," a Delhi tourism official had told the Indian Express newspaper.

Since the bridge's inauguration, a number of cases of improper parking and one-way violations have been reported as well.

The 2,214-foot asymmetrical Signature Bridge, built across the river Yamuna, has been described as an engineering marvel and said to be the pride of the national capital and likened to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

