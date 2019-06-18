'Criminals Having Free Run': Sheila Dikshit Writes To Delhi Governor

Sheila Dikshit seeks governor's intervention to make Delhi police "more efficient" (File)

Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, expressing her concern over the "rising crime" in the region.

The letter of Ms Dikshit came against the backdrop of a tempo driver allegedly being attacked by police personnel in Mukherjee Nagar area.

In the letter, the former chief minister drew Anil Baijal's attention to the "increasing" crimes in the capital, seeking his intervention to make the Delhi police "more efficient" and alert in checking such incidents.

"In the past few days, Delhi has witnessed many horrible crimes, including murders, robberies, extortion, snatching, shootings and acid attacks, with the Delhi Police standing as mute spectators when criminals were having a free run across the capital," Ms Dikshit wrote, according to the Delhi Congress statement.

"Shooting incidents, including over a dozen encounters with the police, have resulted in at least 16 deaths and 22 injuries," she added.