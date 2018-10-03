Shame That Dehli Is Most Unsafe City In World, Says AAP Leader

Atishi was in Goa to inaugurate the Aam Aadmi's Party's office. (File)

Delhi is the most unsafe city in the world and it is a shame that it is the national capital of India and yet so unsafe, AAP leader Atishi said on Tuesday.

Atishi, who was in Goa to inaugurate the Aam Aadmi's Party's office in South Goa and the official website of the party's Goa chapter, also faulted the BJP-led coalition government in Goa for not being able to ensure formalin-free fish to people where fish is a staple diet.

"I live in Delhi, which is the world's most unsafe city, where an eight-year-old girl or an eighty-year-old woman cannot go out of their house after dark. It is a shame that it is the national capital of our country and is so unsafe," she said.

The AAP leader, the declared Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi, also said that for decades now, despite the comings and goings of political parties like the Congress first and then the BJP, there was no impact of governance on the lives of the common people.

"We (AAP) came into politics because we saw that parties come and go, governments come and go, but there is no impact on the lives of the common people," she said.

Commenting on the ongoing row in Goa over the use of formalin -- a carcinogenic agent used to preserve cadavers -- to preserve fish, Atishi said that the state government as well as the political class of the state had failed to deliver healthy food to the people of Goa.

"...fish is a staple diet of those living in Goa, but common man is scared to eat his stale diet because it is laced with poison. Who is responsible for this? The government was responsible for ensuring that we can get safe and healthy food on out plate everyday. And it is the government, officers and politicians who today are not taking a stand to ensure that people get safe food," she said.