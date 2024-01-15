'Shame, Shame': Chaos Outside Delhi Airport After Dense Fog Delays Flights

Another visual showed a crowd waiting at the help desk.

Chaos ensued outside the Delhi airport this morning as passengers frustrated with extend flight delays started raising slogans against the airlines. A video showed a large crowd outside the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, some shouting "shame, shame".

Another visual showed a crowd waiting at the help desk as airline officials tried to pacify the frustrated fliers.

Delhi has been struggling with bad weather for a few days with fog reducing visibility and affecting flights across northern India.

At least 245 departures have been delayed from the Delhi airport today, showed flightradar24, which tracks flights across the world. Another hundred arrivals too were running late.

As many as 73 outbound flights were cancelled while the average delay in departures is pegged at over an hour, according to the information at 12:30 pm.

Another incident of passenger fury was reported from the city yesterday, in which a flier was filmed slapping an IndiGo pilot while announcing a further delay in departure. He is now in police custody.

Sahil Kataria charged at the Delhi-Goa flight's co-captain Anup Kumar and leaped over a food trolley to assault him, showed a viral video. He was also heard threatening the pilot to open the plane door if they were not flying soon.

The flight was apparently delayed by over 10 hours.