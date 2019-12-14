2-Year-Old In Delhi Dies After Store Allegedly Gives Her Wrong Medicine

Shahdara, Delhi: According to police, the girl was suffering from fever and cough when her mother took her to a medical store on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

A two-year-old girl died after she was allegedly given wrong medicine by a medical store in Shahdara's GTB Enclave area in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The girl was declared dead on Thursday after her mother rushed her to a nearby hospital, they said.

When she did not get relief, her mother again took her to the medical store, where its owner gave her an injection, a senior police officer said.

The victim came to her house and started vomiting blood, he said.

She was taken to GTB hospital where she was declared brought dead, the officer said, adding a case was registered. Further investigation is underway.

