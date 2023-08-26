'2 Separate Sex Assault Cases In Hotel Can't Be Coincidence': Women's Body Head

Swati Maliwal said action should be taken against the hotel owner. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued notice to Delhi Police over two separate incidents of sexual assault involving two minor girls in the same hotel in Delhi and sought details of action taken against the hotel, an official statement said.

According to the release, the Commission recently received cases of sexual assault with two minor girls at a hotel in Delhi.

The Commission said that it has been informed that two persons, in two separate incidents, allegedly assaulted two 15-year-old girls sexually multiple times in a hotel in Delhi.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “We have received two separate cases of sexual assault with minors in a hotel. It cannot be a coincidence, action should be taken against the owner/manager of the hotel. In the past as well, cases of sexual assault with minors have occurred in Delhi. We are investigating as to what guidelines have been issued by Delhi Police regarding booking/stay by minors in hotels and for ensuring their safety.”

In both these cases FIRs have been registered at Jagatpuri police station. In the past as well, several cases have been reported wherein many minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by accused persons in hotels.

In this regard, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police seeking action taken report on the matter.

The Commission has sought the details of action taken against the hotel. It also asked whether the manager/owner of the hotel had been arrested or not and sought the details of the association of any aggregator with the hotel.

DCW has also sought details of FIRs wherein women and minor girls have been sexually assaulted in hotels and the present status of the cases and has asked for action taken by Delhi Police against hotels, where cases of sexual assault with minors have been reported.

As per the official statement, the Commission has sought the details of any rules/guidelines issued by Delhi Police with respect to booking/staying by minors in hotels. It has also sought details of steps taken by Delhi Police to ensure the safety of women and minor girls in hotels/guest houses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)