Severe Heat Wave Persists In Parts Of Delhi, No Respite In Sight

Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to April 5, the weather office said.

Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Wednesday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places, the India Meteorological Department said.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Thursday as well.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. "The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue for the next four to five days." For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Eight weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.4 degrees Celsius and 41.5 degrees Celsius at Narela, Pitampura and Sports Complex stations respectively.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius -- eight notches above normal.

According to non-profit green think tank Climate Trends, maximum temperatures in the second half of March have witnessed a rise over the last three years.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30 last year. The all-time highest maximum temperature in this month (40.6 degrees Celsius) was recorded on March 31, 1945.

"The absence of a weather system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan have been pushing hot winds across North and Central India. March is going to end on a hotter note with no respite till the beginning of April," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

Light winds and dry weather will once again increase temperatures over northwest India leading to heatwave conditions, he said.

"While we expect a heatwave to hit parts of central and northwest India by the end of March, it was not expected so early in the season.

"But I would also not be surprised as we have been witnessing a gradual rise in day temperatures for the last few years. Record-breaking maximum temperatures are now here to stay with the rise in global mean temperatures," he said.

Both rural and urban populations are vulnerable to heat-related mortality. Individuals with lower degrees of education and socio-economic status, the elderly and those living in communities with less green space are more susceptible to heat-related mortality.

