7 Men Arrested In Delhi Who 'Stole Mobiles, Bikes To Impress Girlfriends'

The seven accused said they wanted to celebrate New Year outside the city. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have solved 44 cases of theft with the arrest of seven men who told police they stole mobile phones and bikes because they wanted to "impress their girlfriends."

Police said they recovered six stolen luxurious motorcycles, two scooters, 28 snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off on Thursday, police laid a trap near Peeragarhi Metro Station and arrested three accused who arrived at the spot on a motorcycle.

Seventeen stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The motorcycle was found to be stolen from Punjabi Bah area, said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer).

Subsequently, a second trap was laid near Sultanpuri bus terminal and four of the seven men were caught along with a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. Eleven stolen mobile phones and Rs 7,000 was recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Four other stolen motorcycles and a stolen vehicles were also recovered at their instance from abandoned places, he said.

During interrogation, the men revealed that they intensified their criminal activities so that they can impress their girlfriends and plan the celebration of New Year out of Delhi, the DCP said.

