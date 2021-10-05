Setting Up Infrastructure For Hybrid Hearings In Trial Courts: Delhi Government

Delhi government said it sanctioned Rs 79 crore to set up infra for hybrid hearings in district courts

The Aam Aadmi Party government informed Delhi High Court today that it has sanctioned Rs 79.48 crore to set up infrastructure for hybrid hearings in the seven district courts in the national capital.

The court however sought to know the exact time when the system would be in place in the trial courts as the purpose of this exercise is to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to advocates and litigants in case there is a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh directed the Delhi government to place on record its status report regarding sanctioning Rs 79.48 crore for setting up infrastructure for hybrid system in the subordinate courts here.

The court also said the status report shall contain details of the amount as well as a chart showing items which have been approved and not approved by the government.

It said the report be filed within three days and listed the matter for further hearing on October 18.

During the hearing, the bench observed, "The bird view is that if at all the third wave of the pandemic comes, people shall not be required to go to courts and the hybrid system shall be put in place."

"The question is when it will be put in place. Give us a date from when the hybrid system will be in place in the district courts. The problem is that it is taking so long and the whole purpose would be defeated."

The court also directed the Centre, represented through standing counsel Anil Soni, to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken by it to facilitate hybrid hearings in tribunals and forums which come under its responsibility.

The high court was hearing two pleas by lawyers Anil Kumar Hajelay and Manashwy Jha seeking various prayers including to conduct hybrid hearings in district courts on physical hearing days in view of the COVID-19 threat.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to provide infrastructure to subordinate courts for hybrid hearings.

The court had earlier made it clear to the Delhi government that if the proposal to set up infrastructure for hybrid hearings in trial courts and quasi-judicial bodies is turned down on grounds of expenditure, it will examine expenses incurred by it on subsidies and public advertisements from April 2020.

It had also directed the Delhi government to take expeditious steps to provide proper infrastructure for the purpose and said it was mindful that the authorities incur huge money on subsidies and advertisements.

The high court had earlier expressed "complete dissatisfaction" over the Delhi government's conduct of not providing proper infrastructure to facilitate hybrid hearings in trial courts and quasi-judicial bodies here and had said little sensitivity needed to be shown by the authorities.

It had said the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic was expected and for the last four months, nothing has happened in terms of providing infrastructure for facilitating virtual hearings in district courts.



