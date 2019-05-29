Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Violet Line Section

There was a delay in service from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate.

Delhi | | Updated: May 29, 2019 03:13 IST
Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Violet Line Section

New Delhi: 

Services on a section of Violet Line of Delhi Metro were delayed Tuesday night due to some technical issues, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate Station in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh Station in Faridabad.

"Delay in service from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Recently, thousands of passengers were left stranded for hours on Yellow Line due to a major technical snag on a section of the corridor.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

