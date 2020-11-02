Delhi Bars New Manufacturing Units To Curb Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said no new manufacturing unit will be allowed in the city as part of the plan to cut down on the spiralling pollution levels in the National Capital Region. Here onwards, only service industry and hi-tech industry will be allowed, Mr Kejriwal said at a digital press conference, pointing out that Delhi's economy is "service based and not manufacturing based".

The Chief Minister said various sectors including IT, Media, Call Centers, HR Service, BPO, TV Video Production houses, Market Research, Placement Agency and professionals like lawyers, chartered accountants and architects, who had to move to the suburbs will now be able to get offices in Delhi.

"Till now, they all came under the 'office' category and could open establishments only in the commercial areas," he said. But because of high rates in commercial areas, they had to go to Gurgaon, Noida or Faridabad. "Now they will be able to come in the industrial area at a cheaper rate," he added.

"Now, the industries polluting Delhi will end and our industrial areas will become clean and green," he added.