Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Delhi

The woman said she went to the ashram on the suggestion of her colleague. (Representational)

A self-styled godman was arrested today for allegedly raping a woman in Janakpuri, police said.

The arrest was made on a complaint by the Delhi Commission for Women after the 24-year-old school teacher had approached it, alleging she was raped by Hari Narayan, 41, inside an ashram in Janakpuri in July, they said.

The woman had told the DCW that she was drugged and raped by Narayan and also molested by his female accomplice.

Earlier, a female accomplice of Narayan and a colleague of the victim were arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

The woman said she went to the ashram on the suggestion of her colleague, for spiritual healing by Narayan. The victim was accompanied by her colleague to the ashram.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has urged the women to come forward to report such incidents to the commission through helpline number 181.