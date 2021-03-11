Security Officer Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport

The passenger's life was saved by a CISF officer who gave him CPR.

A passenger who had passed out at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday was saved by an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who managed to revive him in time with cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR.

According to the CISF, at around 3:40 pm on Wednesday, the agency's surveillance and intelligence team of the Indira Gandhi International Airport received a message from the airport help desk that a passenger was lying unconscious on a chair at the retail area of Terminal 2.

The message was passed to Sub-Inspector SK Yadav and Constable Deepak Biswas of the CISF surveillance staff who in-turn rushed to the spot.

On observing the condition of the passenger, Constable Deepak Biswas acted promptly and administered CPR to the passenger.

The passenger regained his senses and began responding.

In the meantime, a doctor also reached the spot. After giving the first-aid to the passenger, he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for further medical treatment.

The passenger was later identified as S Ravi Gnanadhas, a Head Constable in the Central Reserve Police Force.

The passenger thanked the CISF personnel profusely for saving his life, the agency said.