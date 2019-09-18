Delhi Man Reveals Involvement In 150 Chain Snatching Cases, Arrested

Police claimed to have solved more than 25 cases of snatching across Delhi (Representational)

A man wanted in more than 150 cases of chain snatching has been arrested along with his accomplice in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

Mahesh Khatri, 24, who is also involved in 29 criminal cases including those of murder, sexual assault and robbery, was arrested along with his accomplice Mohit Bhardwaj, 23 on September 13, according to a police official.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have solved more than 25 cases of snatching and robberies across the city.

On September 13, a police team patrolling Rohini's Sector-8 noticed two suspicious persons on a black motorcycle approaching a gym at around 11:15 am. When they intercepted the suspects, one of them fired at the police party, the police said.

The police team overpowered both the suspects.

One pistol, four live cartridges, 10 gold chains and one stolen bike were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

During interrogation, Khatri said he had committed more than 150 chain snatching incidents in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) in the last few months. He used to sell the snatched gold chains to a goldsmith in Bawana who is now being traced, the officer said.

The two have committed more than 40 chain snatching incidents. Khatri used to pay up to Rs 10,000 per day to Bhardwaj depending on the number and quality of gold chain snatched, the police said.

