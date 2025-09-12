Delhi Student Attacked With Blade By Teen Girls After Argument In School

A girl was allegedly attacked with a blade by a group of teen girls in Delhi's Rohini following an argument, police said on Thursday.

The victim was attacked by four girls, friends of two sisters -- one of whom had a prior altercation with her -- while she was returning home from school on September 9, police said.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused girls, aged between 14 and 16 years, first slapping the victim, who was walking with her classmates on the road. One of them then slashes her face and back with a blade.

Most of the students, including the victim, were in school uniforms.

An inquiry revealed that the attackers were friends of a girl, a student of the victim's school. They study in another school where the other sister is enrolled, the police said.

"A preliminary investigation has found that the victim had an altercation with one of the sisters, who studies in her school, on September 4. To take revenge, the two sisters, along with their friends, conspired and carried out the attack," the police said.

The victim reportedly received more than 50 stitches, and her condition is currently stable.