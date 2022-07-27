Delhi Man Escapes Kidnapping Attempt, Fired At

Delhi: The kidnapping attempt took place last night in Sangam Vihar, police said. (Representational)

An 18-year-old man escaped an abduction attempt unhurt during which the suspects also fired shots at him in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at J-Block, Sangam Vihar, near Kali Mandir, the said.

The accused, Amarpal and Nobita, along with their friends approached Satyam Kumar Jha while he was talking to his friend Sohail, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The accused who were on two motorcycles and a scooty started taking Mr Jha towards a bike forcibly. When he resisted, they beat him up, the DCP said.

Later, people gathered at the spot and intervened. Amarpal fired two shots at Mr Jha from a pistol, but he escaped unhurt, DCP Jaiker said.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the firing incident around 8.20 pm, police said.

All the accused fled the spot after people started gathering there, they said, adding two empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to catch the accused, police added.

