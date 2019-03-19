Robbers Flee With ATM Machine Having Around 30 Lakh In Delhi

Police are checking the footage of the camera which was placed inside. (Representational)

Robbers fled with with an entire ATM machine of the Corporation Bank which had around Rs 30 lakh inside near the Nawada metro station in Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the robbers covered the CCTV cameras with grease.

The bank's branch manger filed a complaint on Tuesday in which he said the bank operates from 9 AM to 9 PM and the same scheduled was followed by them on Monday.

In the complaint, he said when the staff came to the bank on Tuesday, they found the entire ATM machine missing, a senior police officer said.

Initial investigation revealed that the robbers came to the ATM and cut the wire of the CCTV which was placed outside the machine after covering its lens with grease. After that they removed the machine, the officer said.

Police are checking the footage of the camera which was placed inside.

The manager said they had filed Rs 16 lakh on Monday at around 3.30 PM and the total amount in the machine was Rs 30 lakh, police said.

"A case has been registered and the investigation has been initiated. Police has formed teams to nab the accused," Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Police officials said they are also not ruling out the involvement of the bank staff in the incident.

