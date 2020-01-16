Republic Day Rehearsals To Affect Delhi Traffic This Week. Advisory Here

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Republic Day rehearsals.

Traffic movement will be interrupted this week in Delhi in areas around Raj Path where rehearsals for Republic Day will be held between January 17 and January 20, police has said.

"There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 0900 hours to 1200 hours. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic," Delhi Police said in a tweet and shared an advisory.

The parade will be carried out from Vijay Chowk to Rajpath, it said, adding that "Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic".

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



REPUBLIC DAY PARADE - 2020 - REHEARSALS ON

17th, 18th, 20th AND 21st JANUARY, 2020 pic.twitter.com/sQUbykNxvK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 16, 2020

Those travelling around North Block and South Block have been advised to take the following routes: From South Side: South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

This is the route advised from the north side: North Avenue-Brassy Avenue-North Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take this route - Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street -Mandir Marg and proceed further to north Delhi or New Delhi.

Buses from south side headed for Central Secretariat shall be "curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Maulana Azad Road," the advisory said.

Other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station will have to take a detour via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.