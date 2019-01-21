Roads To Avoid In Delhi During Republic Day Dress Rehearsal On January 23

On January 23, there will be a full dress rehearsal and will have the same route as Republic Day parade

As Republic Day celebrations near, traffic restrictions and arrangements will be in place in the national capital region for the Parade. On January 23, there will be a full dress rehearsal and will have the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The rehearsal will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and will head to the Red Fort. Elaborate security arrangements have already been made for the big event and thirty face-recognition cameras will be installed at the venue of Republic Day celebrations in Delhi that will help officers identify terrorists and criminal elements, the Delhi Police said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Mr Ramaphosa was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.

Over 25,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event from Delhi Police, central armed forces and other agencies.



All metro stations in the radius of one kilometre will be shut down on the morning of January 26.

For the full dress rehearsal of January 23, a press release by the Joint Commissioner of Police says every road that needs to be avoided for the daily commuter in Delhi. Here are various details of the traffic conditions for the rehearsal day:

Route of the parade:



Vijay Chowk - Rajpath -'C'-Hexagon Outer Road upto Tilak Marg - Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg - Netaji Subhash Marg - Red Fort.

Traffic restrictions:



In order to facilitate smooth passage of the Parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the Parade will be restricted as under:

No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 06.00 PM on 22.01.2019 till Parade is over.

No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11.00 PM on 22.01.2019 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.00 AM on 23.01.2019 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

From 10.00 AM on 23.01.2019 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross Traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0900 hours to 1230 hours, for their own convenience.

Suggested routes



However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take following routes:

North-South corridor

Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat - Ring Road

From Madarsa - Lodhi Road 'T' point - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk -Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West corridor

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road- Boulevard Road- Barf Khana Chowk - Rani Jhansi Flyover- Faiz Road - Vande Matram Marg - R/A Shankar Road.

Ring Road - ISBT - Chnadgi Ram Akhara - I.P College - Mall Road - Azadpur - Punjabi Bagh.

For New Delhi railway station

From South Delhi:- Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi:- Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan - D.B. Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

For Old Delhi railway station

From South Delhi:- Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road - Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

Bus terminating points



Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

Park Street/Udyan Marg

Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj )

R/A Kamla Market.

Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)

Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

Mori Gate

ISBT Kashmiri Gate

ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

Tis Hazari Court

Inter-state buses:

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro services

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Full Dress Rehearsal Ceremony on 23rd January, 2019. However, Boarding/De-boarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan station will not be permitted as per schedule given from 5.00am till 12noon on 23.01.19.

High Tension Vehicles/LGVs

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 2200 hrs on 22.01.19 till the Parade is over.

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply between I.S.B.T. Sarai kale Khan and I.S.B.T. Kashmere Gate on Ring Road from 0730 hrs to 1330 hrs on 23.01.19.

Three Seater Rickshaws/Taxis

No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7am on 23.01.2019 in the area bound by:

Mother Teresa Crescent - Baba Kharak Singh Marg - Ashoka Road upto R/A Patel Chowk - Sansad Marg upto Tolstoy Marg Upto - Tolstoy Marg upto Kasturba Gandhi Marg - Kasturba Gandhi Marg upto Ferozeshah Road - Ferozeshah Road upto R/A Mandi House - Bhagwan Dass Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Humayun Road - A.P.J Abdul Kalam Marg - Kamal Ata Turk Marg - Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road (excluding).

Instructions to General Public

In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

Flying of sub conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from 09.01.2019 upto 09.02.2019 (both are inclusive).

General public and motorists are requested to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

(As in a statement released by Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, (HQ) New Delhi.)