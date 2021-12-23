Delhi Says Religious Places To Remain Open On Christmas, New Year

Delhi restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA, today said religious places will remain open on Christmas and New Year for celebrations and prayers but with strict compliance to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Various communications are being received seeking clarifications about the status of permission for celebrating Christmas festival and New Year's Eve in the territory of Delhi in view of the DDMA order as well as instructions issued (on Wednesday)," the DDMA said in an order.

"On this issue, it is to clarify that as per ... DDMA order no. 492 dated December 15, all religious places (temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc.) are already permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion /celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related SoPs and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour," it said.

The DDMA, which controls COVID-19 management policies for the national capital, said no separate permission is required for these activities. Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the new variant of concern, Omicron, the DDMA on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity. Wedding gatherings are allowed with a maximum 200 people in attendance.

The DDMA directed the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 super spreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

"All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi... All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order said.

Delhi reported 125 Covid cases on Wednesday, the highest since June 22, when it had reported 134 cases.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been directed to tighten enforcement to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 64 cases of Omicron so far, of which 23 have been discharged.

According to officials, most of the Omicron patients are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms.