Refused Money To Buy Liquor, Man Attacks Friend With Paper-Cutter: Delhi Police

The accused is a childhood friend of the victim, police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a person with a paper-cutter after being refused money for liquor, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Vikranta, a resident of Bihar.

The police received information of the attack on Wednesday after the victim's wife rushed him to the LNJP hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

Police officials reached the hospital and found injured Abdulla (35) undergoing treatment. He had a deep cut injury on the left side of his neck caused by some sharp-edged object, the officer said.

Abdulla identified his attacker as Vikranta but did not know his address, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, the accused was caught from Yamuna Khadar near Signature Bridge and a paper-cutter, the weapon of offence, was recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Interrogation revealed that Vikranta was earlier arrested in a case of murder along with two associates, the police said.

He was lodged in jail since 2009 after being sentenced to life imprisonment. Vikranta was released on parole on May 15, they said.

The accused is a childhood friend of the victim, the DCP said.

