Red Fort To Remain Shut Till Further Notice To Prevent Bird Flu Spread

The Red Fort will remain shut till further notice as a measure against the spread of avian influenza, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The iconic site has been closed for visitors since January 19 after the district administration wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requesting it to shut the monument to restrict the spread of the disease.

The site was also shut from January 22 to January 26 in view of Republic Day and was scheduled to open the following day when people from across the city get an opportunity to view tableaux from the Republic Day celebrations on display at the Red Fort premises for 15 days.

However, on January 26, a section of agitating farmers entered the monument and climbed on to the ramparts. Soon after the ASI announced that the site will be shut for all visitors till January 31 and cited bird flu behind the decision.

"As per order received from the District Magistrate (Central)-cum-District Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi and in continuation to previous office orders of this office, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors until further order, as a measure to control the spread of Avian Influenza in the Red Fort area which is declared as infected zone," the order issued on February 1 said.