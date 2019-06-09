Rave Party Busted In Delhi's Chattarpur, Cocaine And Other Drugs Found

Illegal rave party busted in Chattarpur area of Delhi

The Delhi Excise department has busted a rave party in Chattarpur area of Delhi, a government official said today.

The raid was carried out on Saturday night by excise department in coordination with police following a tip-off. Besides several bottles of alcohol, a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were found at the spot.

A big hall in Chattarpur was the rave party venue and it belonged to a fashion designing company, the official said.

Minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of those who attended it were from Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to the official.

"We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party's venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," the official said.

Cocaine and other drugs were also found at the spot, the official said, adding that at least 15 members of the organising team have been held.

"They are being questioned and further investigation is underway," the official said.