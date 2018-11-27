Ranbir Singh Appointed Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer

Vijay Kumar Dev held the charge until recently when he was appointed as the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

Delhi | | Updated: November 27, 2018 19:43 IST
Ranbir Singh has also served as the commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation


New Delhi: 

Bureaucrat Ranbir Singh has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, officials said today.

Mr Singh, a 1991-batch IAS officer, succeeds Vijay Kumar Dev.

"Ranbir Singh, who earlier also served as the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been appointed the new CEO for Delhi," a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last Thursday issued the order appointing the 1987-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

Mr Dev will succeed Anshu Prakash following his transfer to the department of telecommunications in the central government.

Delhi New Chief Electoral OfficerRanbir SinghVijay Kumar Dev

