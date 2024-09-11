Rain Hits Several Parts Of Delhi, Leads To Traffic Jams, Waterlogging

Heavy traffic jam is witnessed on the route from Akshardham Temple to Sarai Kale Khan after rainfall

Traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital on Wednesday after rains lashed Delhi, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The movement of traffic was affected on the Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Madhuban Chowk towards Peeragarhi due to damaged road/potholes at the bottleneck on the Mangolpuri Railway Bridge, Peeragarhi, police said on X.

Traffic Alert

Movement of traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Madhuban Chowk towards Peeragarhi due to broken road/Potholes at bottleneck on Mangolpuri Railway Bridge, Peeragarhi. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/LNXpXnPMWo — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 11, 2024

In another post, police mentioned, "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly." The traffic was also heavy on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from Akshardham towards Sarai Kale Khan.

Maneesh Singh, who was travelling from north Delhi to Gurugram, said the area near Mahipalpur was completely jam-packed.

"I was travelling from Model Town to Gurugram for a meeting. I got stuck at Mahipalpur and there was a massive jam at Delhi-Gurugram border. The motorists were struggling to pass through the stretch," Singh said.

In an advisory, the traffic police also said that a trial run is going to be conducted for two weeks from Wednesday for the diversion of buses and trucks to avoid the Hanuman Setu. As a result, traffic will be affected on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg and the Outer Ring Road.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)