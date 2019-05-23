Rain Brings Respite As Delhi Waits For PM Modi's Election Victory Address

Light rains lashed the city after a brief dust storm which brought the temperatures down. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature hovered around 40.04 degrees Celsius in the morning today.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2019 20:19 IST
Hailstorm was also witnessed at certain places in the city, said Skymet Weather.


Even as Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results started trickling in and people across the country waited for PM Modi to deliver his address as the BJP headed for a victory, Delhi residents were greeted by rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in the evening today.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow 'watch' forecast, meaning 'be aware', for thunderstorm and lightning across north India.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm and gusty winds in Delhi for tomorrow also.

Delhi residents on Twitter did not miss the opportunity to link the good weather with that of the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NDA is ahead in 343 of the 542 seats, while the BJP lead has crossed 300.

A western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is the cause of the widespread instability across northern India.



