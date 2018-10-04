New, Refurbished Purana Qila Inaugurated 'To Project Cultural Heritage'

Culture minister Mahesh Sharma inaugurated the newly refurbished Purana Qila

The goal of the Ministry of Culture is to make heritage monuments public friendly and within the reach of common man, union minister Mahesh Sharma said Wednesday while inaugurating the newly refurbished Purana Qila.

The rejuvenated lake and illumination of Purana Qila was inaugurated by Mr Sharma, in the presence of BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi, Culture Secretary Arun Goel, ASI Director General Usha Sharma among others.

"It is our responsibility to project our rich cultural heritage on the world platform. I appreciate the efforts of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in conceiving the project. Such projects make the major tourist attractions visitor friendly and also give the youth an opportunity to know the country's history and culture better.

"The goal of the ministry is to make heritage monuments public friendly and within the reach of common man to instil pride in the history and culture of the nation," the minister said.

The historic Purana Quila in New Delhi came alive this evening with the energy efficient illumination, rejuvenated lake and other tourist friendly amenities. Illumination is permanent and the architectural beauty of Purana Quila in new light is all set to leave you spellbound! pic.twitter.com/uuRaBMAFAq - Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) October 3, 2018

The restoration of the facilities at the site include various amenities, an attractive publication counter, which will house the ASI publications has been done at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

"As part of decision to implement NGT orders and as eco-friendly measure there would be no entry of food items or plastic water bottles within the Purana Qila. The public could avail the newly inaugurated facilities with an entry ticket of Rs 20 only to the moat and enjoy the evening illumination. More facilities in terms of a museum of antiquities and excavation site would be inaugurated for public viewing soon," Usha Sharma said.

Central public sector undertaking NBCC (India) Limited has contributed about Rs 15 crore as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and will also maintain the site for the next two years.

Purana Qila has been one of the major tourist attractions in the national capital and combined with the Delhi Zoological Park, a large number of visitors throng to visit the historical vestiges, which date back to around 3,000 years back.

The refurbishment includes restoration of the moat to the west and northwest of the fort, illumination, landscaping the area, development of a central antiquity museum, upgradation and repairs of existing pathway, installation of publication counter, installation of publication counter, introducing e-ticketing system with turnstile arrangement, conservation of excavated remains, development of garden, parking facility and souvenir shop for the benefit of visitors.