Bag Containing Rs 30 Lakh Snatched From Man In Delhi: Police

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when Prem Sharma was putting the bag inside the car of Vibhu Agarwal, the owner of the firm where former works a peon.

Bag Containing Rs 30 Lakh Snatched From Man In Delhi: Police

Three men allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from a man in Delhi. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Three men allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from a man in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when Prem Sharma was putting the bag inside the car of Vibhu Agarwal, the owner of the firm where former works a peon.

The three men overpowered Mr Sharma and snathed the bag from him, police said. Apart from cash, the bag contained essential documents and laptop, that belonged to Mr Agarwal.

Police official Deepak Purohit said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police said all angles are being probed and the role of an insider cannot be ruled out.

Comments
DelhiSnatchingCrime in Delhi

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter