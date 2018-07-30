Private Schools, Colleges In Delhi Also Want The ''Happiness Curriculum''

Delhi government launched ''Happiness Curriculum'' for government schools on July 2.

Private schools and colleges also want to have the ''Happiness Curriculum'' meant for Delhi government schools, though the city administration does not have any plan for its extension.

"It has only been a month since its launch, but the response is great. We were approached by about 50 private schools and colleges which want to take the curriculum into their system," Rajesh Kumar, who was head of the ''Happiness Committee'' which designed the Curriculum, told IANS.

"We had a meeting about the extension to the private institutes, but we planned to go slow. Our priority will be government schools first," Rajesh Kumar, who is also the Principal of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Daryaganj, said.

However, if a private institute wants any help the government will not refuse.

Students between Class nursery and Class 8 of Delhi government schools will have a 45-minute ''happiness period'' which will include meditation, storytelling, question and answer sessions, value education and mental exercises.

"Our main intention is to teach the children that happiness is inside us and not in the outside world," he said.

A team of 40 Delhi government school teachers and educators were involved in the drafting process for six months.