Delhi Man Smashes Wife's Head, Dumps Chopped Body In Tank: Police

A 33-year-old Delhi man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death and dumping her chopped body into a septic tank. The police said the accused, identified as Aashu, walked into a police station and admitted his crime.

Aashu's brother Tarun, 25, allegedly helped the accused in chopping Seema's body, the police said, after scanning through his phone records.

The police are searching for Tarun.

The incident took place in Delhi's Prem Nagar area. The man and the woman have three children, and they used to live separately.

The accused allegedly told the police that he bludgeoned with a stone in her house and then chopped her body into pieces. Later, he threw parts of her body in the underground tank.

The man suspected that his wife was having an affair, the police said.

The woman's family said that when Aashu told them that he had killed Seema, they refused to believe him.

The couple was married 9 years ago, Seema's family said.

Investigation is on.

