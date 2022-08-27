Portion Of Ashoka Road In Delhi To Be Closed For Repair Work For 7 Days

Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance, traffic police said. (Representational)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said a portion of Ashoka Road in Delhi will remain closed for seven days due to repair work being taken up by a civic agency.

The Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office roundabout will remain closed for around seven days from Saturday, it said.

Due to this, heavy traffic is expected at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj, and Windsor Place roundabouts, police said.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid these roads for their convenience, police added.

