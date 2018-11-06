Pollution Watchdog Recommends Ban On Heavy Vehicles In Delhi For 2 Days

Delhi is struggling with deteriorating air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recommended that entry of heavy vehicles in Delhi be banned for two days after Diwali, when air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

On Tuesday, CPCB held a meeting with transport authorities and advised them to ban the entry of heavy vehicles from November 8 to 10, Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary of the statutory organisation under the environment ministry said.

Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali on November 8 even if "partial toxic crackers" are burned compared to last year, the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

"Even if 50 per cent of the total load of toxic fire crackers as compared to Diwali-2017 is added, the prevailing weather conditions will aggravate the high smoke level and make air quality to persist in severe range for at least two days on November 8 and November 9," SAFAR said in a report.