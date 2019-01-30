1 Crore Fine On Northern Railways, Delhi Civic Body For Violating Norms

The board sent the notice to the Northern Railways over its construction and demolition activities and slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on it.

Delhi | | Updated: January 30, 2019 02:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Crore Fine On Northern Railways, Delhi Civic Body For Violating Norms

Rs 1 crore has to be paid by the two bodies by January 31


New Delhi: 

The Central Pollution Control Board has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Northern Railways over non-compliance of norms, according to a notice.

The CPCB said an environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore has to be paid by the two bodies -- NDMC and Northern Railways -- by January 31, failing which prosecution will be initiated in accordance with law, the notice issued recently said.

The board sent the notice to the Northern Railways over its construction and demolition activities and slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on it.

The CPCB also said that all shortcomings in addressing pollution norms should be addressed at the earliest and an action taken report must be submitted within 10 days.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Central Pollution Control BoardNorthern RailwaysNorth Delhi Municipal Corporation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi GoGalaxy M

................................ Advertisement ................................