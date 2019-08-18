Police Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide In Delhi: Cops

Ravinder Meena, 40, was posted as a head constable in South district. (File)

A head constable of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his quarters in Tilak Nagar's Police Colony, the police said on Saturday.

Ravinder Meena, 40, was posted as a head constable in South district.

The police received a phone call around 6 pm on Friday from the constable's wife who claimed that her husband had consumed liquor during the day and was not opening the door to his room.

On reaching the Police Colony at Tilak Nagar, they found Mr Meena hanging from a ceiling fan. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The family members have not alleged any foul play.

In another incident, a man was found dead in Govindpuri area in south Delhi on Saturday morning, the police said.

"We received a call regarding a person falling from a building, following which a team reached the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood," a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Vinod Kumar Prajapati, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. He was a tailor by profession and was living on rent at Tughlaqabad Extension. He was reportedly depressed due to his poor financial conditions, the police said. His family had been contacted, the police said.

