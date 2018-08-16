"May He Lead A Long Life": PM Modi's Birthday Wish For Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 50 today.

Delhi | | Updated: August 16, 2018 10:50 IST
Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Prime Minister for birthday wishes.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal thanked the prime minister for the wishes. "Thank you so much sir," he tweeted.
 

PM Modi and Mr Kejriwal do not share a comfortable relationship and have often launched political attacks on each other.

