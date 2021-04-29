'Plan Ready, All 18-Plus To Be Vaccinated In 3 Months': Arvind Kejriwal

Vaccination centres will be set up on a large scale, underscored the Chief Minister.

Hours after his cabinet colleague said "no vaccines" for phase III of the national Covid vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that a plan was in order to vaccinate all above 18 in the next three months. Vaccination centres will be set up on a large scale, underscored the Chief Minister.

"Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated," tweeted Mr Kejriwal, who took his second dose of the vaccine today.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in the afternoon, said the manufacturers are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the Delhi government.

"We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Mr Jain said, adding that people will be informed when stocks are replenished.

Ahead of the big vaccine roll-out for those above 18 on Saturday, there is uncertainty in many states over the availability of vaccines. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan say there could be delays.

On Wednesday, when nationwide online registration began, more than 13 million people signed up for Covid shots after initial glitches.

Mr Kejriwal has announced that Delhi will vaccinate all above 18 free of cost.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 25,296 new COVID-19 cases along with 368 deaths. Overall, it has recorded nearly 11 lakh infections and over 15,000 deaths. It was the seventh consecutive day that the national capital witnessed daily fatalities of over 300. The positivity rate – the rate at which people getting tested for Covid receive positive results - in Delhi is 31.76 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.